close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Rapper Lil Wayne sued for assault by ex-bodyguard Carlos Christian

Rapper Lil Wayne sued for assault by ex-bodyguard Carlos Christian

ByJahanvi Sharma
Dec 02, 2023 07:11 PM IST

Lil Wayne's former bodyguard Carlos Christian has sued the rapper for assault and battery over an alleged gun threat. Read more below.

American rapper and singer Lil Wayne has been sued by his former bodyguard Carlos Christian for assault and battery over an alleged gun threat.

The former employee told the police that the rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, purportedly brandished a gun and punched him in the ear.
The former employee told the police that the rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, purportedly brandished a gun and punched him in the ear.

The former employee told the police that the rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, purportedly brandished a gun and punched him in the ear.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As per the documents obtained by TMZ, Carlos accused the 41-year-old rapper of threatening to shoot him with a semiautomatic gun.

He said he took the threat seriously considering the ‘Bling Bling’ singer's past where he has served prison sentences over weapon charges.

The former employee described the incident of December 2021, when he called the police and accused the rapper of using an assault rifle on him following an altercation in the singer's home in Hidden Hills, California.

The verbal dispute escalated further to a physical brawl and then the rapper waved an AR-15 at him.

Carlos has demanded compensatory and punitive damages for the loss of wages and his medical expenses.

Sources close to the AMA winner denied any such allegations, adding that he did not even own a weapon then.

Social Media Reaction to the lawsuit

The internet is surely divided over the lawsuit with some stating it's all for the money and others thinking threatening someone with a gun is a serious mistake.

“We are in that suing era” claimed a fan, reacting to the lawsuit.

A user on X, pondered over the seriousness of the situation commenting: “Wow, that's a real bummer, ain't it? Guns aren't toys, folks! Your man Weezy needs to learn his lessons, me thinks!”

Many also came out in support of the rapper, adding, “Well butter my biscuit, ain't that a mouthful of sweets n' sour? Gotta say though, honey, there are always two sides to a pancake! We best wait on the verdict.”

“Not much of a security guard,” quipped another user.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out