Rashmeet Kaur: It’s my responsibility as an artiste to take forward the legacy of Indian folk music

From Bajre Da Sitta to Nadiyon Paar to her latest Lagan Lagi, singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur has mastered the art of adding a contemporary spin to the legacy of folk music. And she is determined to walk the same path as she feels her responsibility to take forward the legacy of Indian music.

“My latest EP Kya Kariye has three songs, out of which Lagan Lagi is already out. The entire EP is based on Bulleh Shah and Shah Hussain’s poetry. All the poets whose verses are available on the internet. I keep reading them all. The whole idea behind creating fusion by combining poetry and new sounds such as R&B, acoustic or hip-hop, is to take those words of wisdom to a wider audience,” Kaur tells us.

The singer continues, “These poems carry such beautiful messages, and I feel it can come through groovy songs too. People can groove to the sound, and listen to meaningful lyrics as well. That’s when the message of the song will strike them. The whole idea is to deliver intelligent stuff through a new age sound and pop vibe.”

Citing an example of her latest song Lagan Lagi, she elaborates, “Many versions of the song already exist, because the poem belongs to everyone. I have added my own twist to it, and my own elements. It is my own interpretation. For me, it is more than just creating music or sound.”

Ask her how important it is for her to add the folk touch, and Kaur asserts, “I think it is my responsibility to take forward this part of our Indian culture. It is my responsibility. Right now, everybody is releasing a lot of songs. Har din ek gaana aata hai. It has become very easy. Releasing a song is just a click away. So aise time pe jahan sabko hit hona hai, and everyone wants to follow the mob mentality, someone has to think differently,” she says, adding, “We have to think extra hard if we want to make a mark in the industry.”

The 28-year-old who recently performed at HT City Unwind, in Delhi, finds inspiration in nature, when it comes to writing songs. Her latest EP she says is the best example for that. “It’s only when I am one with nature, does it (writing new music) comes to me. The new music is an example of that. I love to go to the hills, be alone and explore and that’s how I write my music,” she says.

Her honest intentions towards her own music is why the indie singer-songwriter has picked a different path while exploring the rhythms in the music industry.

“And I think when you dig deep into poetry, we realise that humare pass itna bada folk music ka legacy hai. All my songs are folk fusion songs. It is important for me as an artist to keep that side of me alive through my independent releases. As I grow as an artist, I think my responsibility is also growing,” adds the singer.

“I love to experiment and collaborate. I believe the more you collaborate, the more you become better as a musical artist. I just want to grow and learn as an artist. For me I dont get stuck. IF one song is a big hit, I am immediately onto the next song. I am always ready to give my one hundred percent, and that is something that will never change,” she ends.

(With Inputs from Samarth Goyal)