Rekha Bhardwaj reveals how late Jagjit Singh once made her feel ‘so small’, said her voice had lost its ‘chamak’

Rekha Bhardwaj recalls when Jagjit Singh made her feel 'small

Recalling the time, Rekha said, "I wasn’t upset in the usual sense. I was upset, very positively. It wasn’t about ego. It was more that, I felt so small in that moment — I had been troubling him for almost two years, and he was always encouraging, always kind. But maybe I hadn’t realised that I wasn’t doing enough riyaaz (practice singing)."

When Rekha took inspiration from Jagjit's comment

She added that the comment from Jagjit was necessary for her to focus more on her singing. “It was like being struck with a Zen stick — a wake-up call. That comment from Jagjit ji was necessary. It showed me the vacuum I had in my practice. He never said anything negative but what he did say made me push myself more. Only someone who truly loves you will correct you," she added. Rekha and Jagjit sang together Tum Bin 2 song Teri Fariyad.

About Rekha, Jagjit's songs

Rekha has sung many hit songs, such as Namak Ishq Ka, Genda Phool, Pehli Baar Mohabbat, Phir Le Aya Dil, Dum Ghutta Hai, Mora Jiya Lagge Na, Oye Boy Charlie, Ghagra, Kabira, and Mat Aana.

Jagjit, throughout his career, sang ghazals as well as Hindi and Punjabi film songs. He lent his voice to many songs, including Chithi Na Koi Sandesh, Tum Paas Aa Rahe Ho, Hosh Walon Ko, Khumari Chaddh Ke Utar Gayi, Gurbaani, Kiska Chehra Ab Mai Dekhun, Koi Fariyaad, Badi Nazuk Hai, and Bhoool Jaana.