Ricky is on a roll; invited to White House, honoured by UN

Renowned musician Ricky Kej is basking in a year of extraordinary accomplishments. With an illustrious career already under his belt, the three-time Grammy Award winner continues to add to his list of accolades. Recently, Kej received a prestigious invitation to attend the arrival ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Washington DC, on June 22. Kej expressed his “super excitement” for this remarkable opportunity. Musician Ricky Kej

Additionally, the artiste, who hails from Bengaluru, was honoured as the Global Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations (UN) for the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

Being a Global Goodwill Ambassador comes with added responsibilities, as Kej explains. “Every ambassador has his or her own way of spreading the message. For me, it’s always been my music. This honour has only pushed me to do more than what I’ve already been doing. I’ve been committed to addressing issues such as land restoration, climate change, etc.”

PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.