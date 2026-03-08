Ricky Martin has a blast at the closing ceremony of T20 World Cup final, dances to Sukhbir's Oh Ho Ho Ho. Watch

A video of Ricky having a blast with Indian fans present at the stadium, dancing to Sukhbir's Oh Ho Ho Ho track has now been shared by the official Instagram account of ICC. Ricky was seen in a white tee as he jumped and vibed to the beats of the song, with several fans joining him on the ground. Reacting to the video, Sukhbir himself commented, “ale ale ale meets oho ho ho!” A fan commented, “This is such a vibe.” A second fan said, “Kya baat! A global banger!”

All eyes are on India as they face New Zealand for the T20 World Cup cricket final on March 8. For many fans, the biggest attraction is not just the cricket finale but also the chance to see their favourite pop star, Ricky Martin, live! Ricky put up a spectacular performance as he headlined the closing ceremony alongside popular Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh.

About the closing ceremony During the ceremony, Sukhbir kick-started the performance with his chartbuster Oh Ho Ho Ho. It instantly prompted the audience to dance. After his performance, Ricky Martin took to the stage and performed several of his popular tracks. "I am very excited as I have never performed for a cricket audience. This performance will be very special..." Sukhbir told ANI.

Meanwhile, India is powering through the game tonight. After four overs of India scoring just a little over 30 runs, Shivam Dube produced a 24-run over to power India to 255/5 – the third-highest total in a T20 World Cup. India went without a boundary for 16 balls before Tilak’s four and Hardik’s six restored order. However, New Zealand struck again with Hardik Pandya’s wicket.

Many hailed the Indian management's decision to continue backing Abhishek Sharma as the opener, who was selected in the playing XI again. He got an 18-ball fifty in the T20 World Cup final. Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X, “Not the easiest tournament for Abhishek Sharma, but the team showed belief in his ability. He has repaid that faith with a crucial knock in the final. Well played!”

Former India player Irfan Pathan wrote on X, “Always always back your proven player on the big occasion. Team India did that to Abhishek sharma n he didn’t disappoint on this big occasion..” Abhishek's half-century is also the fastest fifty in this year's T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson also got a half-century, eventually departing for 89 off 46 balls, packed with five fours and eight sixes.