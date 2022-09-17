Ritviz sees trolls as ‘ultimate compliment’

Indie singer-songwriter Ritviz, who released his debut EP (extended playlist) in 2016, has finally reached a level of fame that he experiences trolling. But unlike his peers, the 26-year-old doesnt get perturbed by it. Instead he takes it as a compliment.

Referring to several social media videos, where users claim to create songs similar to his under two minutes, he says, “It means they are listening to my music intently. And they are going to lengths to create a song that sounds like my music. That’s the ultimate compliment, isn’t it?”

Speaking further about his perspective towards such trolling, he shares, “I am not being arrogant, but I make music for myself. That’s the best way I can express what I am feeling. And I am grateful that there are people who listen to my music and vibe with it and interpret it in their own way! That’s what music is supposed to do.”

Ritviz recently released his debut album, Mimmi, dedicated to his mother. Releasing an album after six years in the industry, he says, is further testament to the fact that he doesnt follow trends. “I can’t be told what to do... [Creating music] is a process, and I love the process as much as the final product. Independent music scene has provided me with that freedom, where I don’t have to listen to anyone,” he says, adding, “To be in the industry without depending on any label is the best feeling as a musician. It feels extremely validating to see that people are listening to my music and vibing along with it.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth