Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils nominees for Class of 2025, see full list

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 12, 2025 09:42 PM IST

Check out the full list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025 nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 have been announced. This year's ballot, revealed on Wednesday, features eight first-time candidates. Cyndi Lauper and Oasis are among the returning nominees in the list, which features a total of 14 performers.

FILE - Musicians Jack White and Meg White of the rock band "The White Stripes" perform in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, on June 25, 2007. (Vince Fedoroff/The Canadian Press via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - Musicians Jack White and Meg White of the rock band "The White Stripes" perform in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, on June 25, 2007. (Vince Fedoroff/The Canadian Press via AP, File)(AP)

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils Class of 2025 nominees

This year's nominations represent a mix of eras and sub-genres. While artists across varying musical backgrounds have been nominated, including hip-hop duo Outkast, only two female performers received the nod—Mariah Carey and Lauper, who were previously nominated in 2024 and 2023. Check out the full list of nominees below:

Full list of nominees

  1. Bad Company
  2. The Black Crowes
  3. Mariah Carey
  4. Chubby Checker
  5. Joe Cocker
  6. Billy Idol
  7. Joy Division/New Order
  8. Cyndi Lauper
  9. Maná
  10. Oasis
  11. Outkast
  12. Phish
  13. Soundgarden
  14. The White Stripes

ALSO READ: Kid Rock storms off stage as audience doesn't clap for him: ‘F**k them!’

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement per Variety. “Continuing in the true spirit of rock & roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

ALSO READ: Drake subtly responds to Kendrick Lamar after Super Bowl diss, ‘I never died’

Following the nominating committee's selection, the Class of 2025 ballot will now be sent to a 1,200-member international voting body. The winners are due to be announced in late April, with the induction ceremony set to be held in Los Angeles this fall, per the outlet. Additionally, the performers, directly selected by the committee for the Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award areas, will also be announced in April.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On