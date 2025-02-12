Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils nominees for Class of 2025, see full list

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 have been announced. This year's ballot, revealed on Wednesday, features eight first-time candidates. Cyndi Lauper and Oasis are among the returning nominees in the list, which features a total of 14 performers. FILE - Musicians Jack White and Meg White of the rock band "The White Stripes" perform in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, on June 25, 2007. (Vince Fedoroff/The Canadian Press via AP, File)(AP)

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils Class of 2025 nominees

This year's nominations represent a mix of eras and sub-genres. While artists across varying musical backgrounds have been nominated, including hip-hop duo Outkast, only two female performers received the nod—Mariah Carey and Lauper, who were previously nominated in 2024 and 2023. Check out the full list of nominees below:

Full list of nominees

Bad Company The Black Crowes Mariah Carey Chubby Checker Joe Cocker Billy Idol Joy Division/New Order Cyndi Lauper Maná Oasis Outkast Phish Soundgarden The White Stripes

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement per Variety. “Continuing in the true spirit of rock & roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Following the nominating committee's selection, the Class of 2025 ballot will now be sent to a 1,200-member international voting body. The winners are due to be announced in late April, with the induction ceremony set to be held in Los Angeles this fall, per the outlet. Additionally, the performers, directly selected by the committee for the Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award areas, will also be announced in April.