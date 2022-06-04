Rupankar Bagchi 'unconditionally' apologises to KK’s family after his comments: ‘I am getting threats’

Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi has issued an apology to late singer KK’s family and fans. This comes days after Rupankar was trolled on social media for questioning the frenzy around KK, just hours before his death in Kolkata. Rupankar held a press conference at Kolkata Press Club and said that he is receiving death threats. (Also read: Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi faces backlash after saying other singers are better than KK)

Addressing the media, he said, “My unconditional apology for KK’s family, the people of Mumbai and scores of his fans, people who loved him in Kolkata and all over the country. I regret the momentary indiscretion as I was making the Facebook live led to the present situation. I have since deleted the Facebook post but the attacks continue”

He continued, “Who knew a momentary indiscretion where I could not communicate my thoughts in a proper way and caused anguish to people would lead to such outpouring of anger and hatred against me and my family.” He added, “I am getting physical threats and even threats to my life in the social media over phone and outside.”

He also clarified that he has nothing against KK. “There was nothing personal against KK, whom I didn’t know personally. I had only referred to his concert at Nazrul Manch on Monday and the frenzy among the audience,” he said. Reportedly, Rupankar has appointed private security guards at his residence after receiving death threats for his controversial statements.

It all started when Rupankar held a live session on Facebook, before KK’s death and said that singers from Kolkata can sing better than KK. During the now-deleted live video, he had said that regional singers from Kolkata cannot imagine the amount KK earns. Comparing KK’s performance, he named Kolkata-based artistes and bands and added, “I have seen videos of mine, Anupam Roy, Somata, Emaan Chakraborty, Ujjaini Mukherjee, Cactus, Fossils, Rupam Islam and others. I think we all sing better than KK, why do you not get excited about us? What is the reason?”

He left fans fuming when said, “Who is KK? We are better than any K. All the singers I have mentioned are far far better than Mr KK.” He ended his live by questioning the audience’s ‘obsession with Bombay’ artists and urged viewers to explore regional industries.

KK died on May 29, after performing at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. He fell ill after reaching his hotel and was declared brought dead by doctors at the CMRI hospital. According to KK’s autopsy reports, he died due to cardiac arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail