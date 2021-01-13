IND USA
Sachet-Parampara on being happily married: It added so much to us professionally

Music composer and lyricist duo, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur say their days are growing beautifully and both are enjoying their married life.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:41 PM IST

Music composer and lyricist duo, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, don’t just make music together anymore, but are now partners for life.

The two, tied the knot in November 2020 and are now looking at spending the lifetime together, creating memorable music for their fans.

“The days are growing beautifully. We’ve been travelling a little bit and are simply enjoying the little things of married life. It honestly feels great to see some nice places in our country with delicious food while making music on the way,” Thakur gushes.

The two have been going strong professionally having composed for music in film such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) and Kabir Singh (2019), and they think it has translated beautifully in their married life as well.

“Well, nothing really changed (after marriage). We feel it has only added so much professionally. A lot more strength, a lot more positivity and a lot more music,” shares Tandon.

Asked if having your partner in the same profession helpful, Thakur responds, “Yes, of course, it’s super convenient. We always try to be ek aur ek gyarah.”

Over the years, the brand Sachet-Parampara has garnered much love and fan following, and they note that their approach towards music has also changed with time, but one thing has remained constant.

“Mis always connected with soul. The music we make comes straight from our heart and directly enters the audience’s hearts. That’s the aim with our music and this approach will never change. True music will always prevail,” Tandon asserts.

While they’re still in the much-loved up honeymoon phase, they’re both looking forward to their 2021 work calendar.

“There are blockbuster songs coming your way from the music we’re making for films and as independent artists as well. We’re enjoying the balance between the two spheres and it’s one hundred percent interesting. We’ve honestly been working double the time since we’re done with the holidays and now it’s time to focus on work,” they conclude.

