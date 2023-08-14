Selena Gomez's new photos in orange corset top leave fans stunned: ‘This is why I love her’

Selena Gomez 'can’t stop serving', as per fans. On Sunday, the singer dropped a bunch of pictures of herself in an orange outfit. Many on Instagram reacted to her new photos that were taken before the actor-singer's recent outing. The first two photos she posted were selfies that showed her on-point makeup. The last picture gave a better look at Selena's outfit. Also read: Selena Gomez shares sweet photos with Nicola Peltz Selena Gomez wore an orange corset in new pictures.

Selena Gomez's look

Selena wore an orange corset sans jacket in the selfies. In the third photo, she showed the full outfit where she paired her corset with a matching jacket. She tied her hair in a sleek low ponytail, and she accessorised her look with a diamond choker and golden hoop earrings. The photos were taken at her home.

Reactions to Selena's latest pics

Fans gushed over Selena in the comments section of her post. "This is why I love Selena. She’s raw, natural and real. She helps me learn how to love myself," wrote a fan. Another commented, "Orange looks so good on her."

One more said, "Selena can't stop serving." A person also said, "Selena, you are radiant, you are at your best. I love you girl." One more also gushed over the singer's appearance, writing, "Selena is 31-years-old and still look the same as she did when she was on Disney Channel."

It's not the first time Selena's pictures are grabbing attention. Last month, the internet went into overdrive after she had shared her bikini photos. She had posted some photos on Instagram Stories of herself on a boat, wearing a pink bikini.

Selena recently said she's single

Selena Gomez gained fame with the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place and went on to become a successful singer. Recently, Selena was in news for shouting 'I'm single', while attending a football game with her friends.

In June, the singer-actor had posted a hilarious TikTok featuring her proclaiming her singledom as she sat with some friends near a football field. In the video, she had shouted, “I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you so much.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail