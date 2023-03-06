Selena Gomez urges fans to ‘consider others' mental health’ amid Hailey Bieber drama: 'My heart has been heavy'

The eyebrow controversy involving Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber took a fresh turn on Sunday when Selena urged fans to lead with ‘kindness’ and consider ‘mental health’ of others. This comes few days after Justin Bieber celebrated his 29th birthday in a party where the guests were given a silver lighter featuring a cowboy hat bearing the words: “I am so grateful that I didn’t end up with that what I thought I wanted.” (Also read: Did Kylie Jenner mock Selena Gomez's eyebrows? Here's what she says about the rumours)

Selena took to her TikTok to post a new video of herself waving at the camera and mouthing the words, "thank you". She also left a comment to her fans that read, "Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy." She also added, "Please be kind and consider other people’s mental health. My heart has been heavy, and I only want good for everyone. All my love.” The comment was shared as a screenshot by many fan accounts of the Lose You to Love Me singer.

Selena Gomez's comments on TikTok.

As per a report by Pop Tingz, Justin gave a souvenir to each of his guests at his birthday bash with a cryptic message that read: “I am so grateful that I didn’t end up with that what I thought I wanted,” inscribed on a silver lighter featuring a cowboy hat. Fans of Selena Gomez believed that Justin was taking an indirect dig at his former-girlfriend with the gesture. A comment read: "Using your birthday party to try and throw shade at your ex like this is unhinged behavior. He is the real problem in all of this drama.”

The online feud started when singer Selena Gomez recently posted on her TikTok and confessed how she had accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Kylie Jenner then posted a photo of herself with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows, and then also shared a picture of her friend Hailey Bieber's brows.

This sent many users on Twitter to slam both Kylie and Hailey, with Hailey's name trending on the microblogging site too. Users noted that Hailey (who is married to Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber) and Kylie were mean to Selena without any reason, and posted a range of comments that ranged from, "Kylie jenner and hailey bieber, a mother and a wife bullying Selena Gomez is so ‘highschool bully’ behavior," to "this was an accident? You are just mean." In the following week, both Kylie and Hailey lost a combined total of 800k foloowers on Instagram, while Selena gained 12.8 million followers and became the most followed female on Instagram.

