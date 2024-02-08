Shankar Mahadevan receives warm welcome as he returns to Mumbai after Grammy win

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan returned to India in the wee hours of Thursday. He received a grand welcome with flowers and chocolates following his win at the Grammys 2024. He and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti won the Best Global Music Album award at the Grammys, which was held in Los Angeles. Also read: Shankar Mahadevan shares note of gratitude after Shakti's Grammy win Shankar Mahadevan receives flowers and chocolates as he reached Mumbai after Grammys win.

Shankar Mahadevan returns to India after Grammys

Shankar was ecstatic to see his close people reaching the airport with gifts. He hugged them and posed for the paparazzi with them. Giving a shoutout to his band, the composer was also wearing a sweatshirt which announced his band's name.

Shankar Mahadevan at Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Shankar Mahadevan: It's a dream come true

Talking to media at the airport, Shankar Mahadevan said, “Well, what can I say? This is a very, very special moment for me and all of my band members. For me, it's a dream come true. After touring for 25 years, here we got the Grammys.”

After winning the coveted award, Shankar Mahadevan took to Instagram and shared his first photo with the award. He also penned a thank you note and added, "WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! thank you Almighty for making this happen! It's truly THIS MOMENT."

India wins at Grammys 2024

At the Grammys 2024, Shakti won for their album This Moment, which was released last year. They competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.

The band features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

In his acceptance speech, Shankar said, “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you.” He also had a special mention for his wife. "Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to," he added.

