Shocked internet wants 'prison' for Justin Bieber as he writes ‘I love youuu’ on Ariana Greenblatt's (17) Instagram post

Justin Bieber is in the midst of a major controversy surrounding his recent comment on Ariana Greenblatt's Instagram post. Greenblatt is currently 17 years, with a social media following of 3.8 million on Instagram alone. She posted a picture of herself in a gothic getup on Instagram with the caption, “fear street: prom queen is out now on netflix!!! horror had always been one of my favorite genres and to have this movie be my introduction into the world was an honor. long live christy renault” The picture of Ariana Greenblatt that sparked the controversy(Instagram | @ariana_greenblatt)

What sparked the controversy was Justin Bieber's comment that read, "I love youuuuuuuuu", especially owing to the fact that Bieber is currently married and Greenblatt is still a minor. Some even accused the Baby singer of being a pedophile.

Justin Bieber's comment on Ariana Greenblatt's Instagram post sparks fury(Instagram/ Ariana Greenblatt )

Netizens rushed to the comment section to ask Bieber to "back off" as she is still under 18, while some supported the comment. One netizen taking Bieber's side commented, "He’s just showing her love lmao. If you have a problem with that, go judge the other adults in the comments, showing her love."

Who is Ariana Greenblatt?

According to the mini bio present in IMDb, Ariana Greenblatt is known for "her breakout role in Disney Channel's "Stuck in the Middle" (2016-2018), to scene-stealing performances in global blockbusters like "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018) and "Barbie" (2023), she has consistently proven her ability to command the screen."

She was also nominated for a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Young Actor/Actress and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance, all of which happened before the age of 18. Presently, she has 3.8 million Instagram followers, and is quite active on social media, mostly posting pictures of her lifestyle and work.