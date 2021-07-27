Shweta Subram, the voice behind the viral hook Jalebi Baby: Was initially told I was only a background vocalist

Shweta Subram’s voice is behind the hook in the hit, Jalebi Baby, which has people dancing right now. And the singer is ecstatic with the feedback she has been receiving for the single by Indo-Canadian singer Tesher, aka Hitesh Sharma and American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo.

“It has been fantastic, seeing the response and the way people are showering so much love. I love seeing the responses and comments being tagged on social media day in and day out,” she gushes.

Currently in Dubai, the singer reveals it was she who got in touch with Tesher after listening to some of his previous songs. “A friend introduced me to him. I liked his work, and considering he is also an Indo-Canadian, I was surprised I hadn’t heard his music. I reached out to him and said I liked his work. He had seen some of my Bollywood works, he said there may be an opportunity for us to collaborate,” recalls Subram, who has also sung alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for his film Hawaizaada (2015).

A few weeks after this conversation, Tesher got in touch with her. “He followed up and asked if I was willing to be a background vocalist for Jalebi Baby. That’s how it all started,” she says.

Subram was expecting the single to become popular upon its release, which happened eventually.

“Tesher’s sounds are very popular. I remember, when I was recording to it, I was really vibing. Somewhere as artists we have a good feeling about a song. I knew it was going to blow up. When it released is when I heard it and realised it was my voice being used for the hook. I was told background vocalist earlier,” she says, also acknowledging how Jalebi Baby is being used by a lot of TikTok and Instagram reel users.