Sidhu Moose Wala to 'return' with Signed to God World Tour 3 years after death, fans puzzled: 'Who will do the concert?'

Three years after his death, singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala is set to entertain the audiences once again, in the form of a grand world tour. This puzzling announcement from the singer's official Instagram account has fans confused and wondering how this is possible. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa in June 2022.

Sidhu Moose Wala's new world tour

Sidhu, whose real name was Shubhdeep, was killed by gangsters from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in Punjab in 2022. Since then, several unreleased songs recorded by Sidhu have been released on his YouTube channel, getting millions of views and streams online. But the recent announcement takes his posthumous career one notch higher.

On Tuesday, Sidhu's official Instagram page shared a video that announces the Signed to God World Tour, before briefly showing an image of Sidhu performing on stage. The caption simply read: '2026'. There was no information on how this world tour would take place, and who would perform, let alone any details on dates and venues.

The video gives the link to the tour's website, which has a brief bio of Sidhu. "Blending Punjabi folk with trap, drill, and hip-hop, Sidhu reshaped desi music globally. His influence stretched beyond music: he was a cultural movement, a youth symbol, and an artist who made every word feel personal," it reads, before using a line from Sidhu: Mere baare likheya jaavega, history de vich (They’ll write about me in history).

"They are. And now, you get to be part of it," adds the note. The tour is being organised by Platinum Events, the video mentions.

Fans react

The announcement did raise intrigue if that was the intention. The video has over a million likes in just over 24 hours on Instagram. Many fans have commented 'Welcome back' in the comments. But others have some logical queries.

"But who's gonna do the concert?" asked one. Another joked, "Bro took 'Dropping from heaven' seriously." Many others expressed shock or wondered if it was a gimmick for some other launch. A few reasoned that the organisers may use a hologram of Sidhu with pre-recorded audio for the concerts, something that has been done for artists like Tupac Shakur in the West. "2026 soon Sidhu Holo Gram show," wrote one.

Sidhu Moose Wala's life and death

Born in 1993, Sidhu Moose Wala shot to fame at the end of the 2010s and was named by The Guardian among 50 up and coming artists in 2020. His tracks like 47, Mere Na, and Bambiha Bole were global hits. In June 2022, Sidhu was assassinated in Punjab Jawaharke by assailants who opened fire on him when he was in his car. He was 28.