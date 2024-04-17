Singer Rahul Vaidya navigates through knee-deep water amid Dubai rains. Watch

Rahul Vaidya was in Dubai before he jetted off to Kolkata on April 17. The singer posted about his experiences in the UAE city, including struggling to walk through knee-deep water. Rahul updated about the same on his Instagram handle about the heavy rainfall in Dubai. (Also read: Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya host baby naming ceremony, see their daughter's name) Rahul Vaidya recently struggled through Dubai rains.

Rahul Vaidya struggles through heavy rains in Dubai

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to his Instagram story in which he says, “It rained for just two hours and look at the situation. Dubai isn't accustomed to heavy rainfall. Someone mentioned that a similar downpour occurred in 2008. Cars are stuck, and there are no taxis. Everything has halted.” He later posted a picture with a man who helped him reach the airport safely. He wrote, “Thank you my first family in Dubai…@mansiharshil and @ronilrishi for bailing me out…and helping me reach the airport when the whole of Dubai has come to a standstill! (two hearts emojis)” He also posted pictures of Dubai airport and from inside his flight before it took off.

About Rahul Vaidya

Rahul is married to actor Disha Parmar. The couple started dating before Bigg Boss 14 and later tied the knot in 2021. They welcomed their baby daughter on September 20, 2023. While sharing the news on Instagram, the singer wrote, “23rd sept 2023 will be the most special day in our lives! Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday when the wife and baby came home. Is saal Ganesh Chaturthi mein hamare ghar Laxmi ji aayi hain (This year Goddess Laxmi came to our house on Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Rahul was the second runner-up in Indian Idol Season 1. He also became the finalist in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. His latest songs were Naughty Balam (2022) with Nikhita Gandhi and Aiyo from the Marathi film Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha (2023).