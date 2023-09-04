‘Smash Mouth’ singer Steve Harwell, 56, in hospice care with ‘a week or so to live’ after liver failure

‘Smash Mouth’ lead singer Steve Harwell is reportedly in hospice care with just days to live after suffering from liver failure. The 56-year-old is being treated at a hospital and is currently in the final stages of liver failure, a rep for Steve’s band told Entertainment Weekly. Steve Harwell had been struggling with several health-related complications over the last few years (doesthisfeelgood screenshot/YouTube)

The outlet reported that friends and family have been visiting Steve, who has “only a week or so to live. “We hope that people respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time,” the rep said.

Steve Harwell’s previous health-related complications

Steve had been struggling with several health-related complications over the last few years. He was hospitalised after collapsing while performing on the stage in Urbana, Ill, back in 2016. Many of his shows were cancelled the following year after he had difficulty breathing at a sound check before a performance in Memphis, Tennessee.

In 2021, Steve announced his hiatus from ‘Smash Mouth’. The singer’s rep told TMZ at the time that he was suffering from heart failure and cardiomyopathy. He was diagnosed with these conditions in 2015.

Steve announced his retirement from the band shortly after, citing his failing health. Among the other illnesses, he was also battling Wernicke’s encephalopathy, a disorder that affects motor functions. He has previously also dealt with addiction problems.

Steve’s retirement was announced after he was seen in a video slurring his words onstage and giving the middle finger to a crowd during his performance at New York’s Big Sip Festival in 2021.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” Steve said in a statement at the time. “To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with. To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you. I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to.”