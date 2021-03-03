Sushant Divgikar: There’s deep rooted homophobia in many institutions in India
“Do you think the LGBTQ community is only interested in sex?” asks LGBTQI activist Sushant Divgikar, saying that’s one question he has been wondering ever since he heard about the Centre’s response to Delhi High Court on same-sex marriage.
Last week, the Centre told the Delhi HC that there’s no fundamental right to seek recognition for same-sex marriage, stating that in India, marriage isn’t a union of two individuals but between a man and a woman. That has left Divgikar appalled and baffled.
“They have such a low image of an entire community of people who’re not asking for special rights. We’re asking for equal rights, just like any other hetrosexual couple. [You mean] a marriage is between a man and a woman for procreation. What if same sex couple also desires for a child? Don’t call it a marriage, but at least call it a civil union or partnership,” says the model-actor-singer.
“Do you think LGBTQI community is only interested in sex, and don’t require any health benefits?” Divgikar says and rues, “You are marginalising a community which is already marginalised.”
Divgikar notes that almost every institution of the country has deep-rooted homophobia and transphobia.
“Live and let live, and moreover, love and let love, between two consenting adults,” the activist adds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Divgikar: There’s deep rooted homophobia in many institutions in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, says 'our Junior Singh has arrived'
- Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a son. They had earlier shared several posts trying to guess the baby's gender, wondering if the child would be a 'Singh' or a 'Kaur'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armaan Malik: I do not believe in talking about religion or politics on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS's V drops vlog featuring his workout session, his friend Peakboy and more
- BTS singer V released his vlog on YouTube, which featured a few behind-the-scenes glimpses at his song Snow Flower with Peakboy, his workout session, and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BLACKPINK's Rosé solo debut release date out, see teaser poster
- BLACKPINK member Rosé shared posters to confirm that she will make her solo debut on March 12. Her fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie extend their support.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have a renewed zeal in 2021: Tulsi Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS singer V ended yoga session with a 'namaste' and Indian fans rejoiced
- BTS singer V left fans in India screaming after he was seen thanking a yoga instructor with a "namaste."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS: Jungkook drops JJK1 mixtape spoilers, breaks a VLive record
- BTS singer Jungkook was the talk of the town with his surprise VLive followed by his statements on his upcoming mixtape, dubbed JJK1, on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harshdeep Kaur's baby shower was made perfect by Neeti Mohan. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaan hits back at troll who says he has lost his ability to sing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jonita Gandhi: Music industry is still male dominant and there’s a certain stereotyping that’s happening with women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest concerts amid ‘unprecedented pandemic’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely, woman brings pups Gustav and Koji to police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sajid composes for Radhe without Wajid, calls Salman 'our pillar of strength'
- Sajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame has said in a recent interview how Salman Khan has been supporting him after his brother Wajid's death last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Rao: Music is music, I don’t look at it as whether it’s for films or independent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox