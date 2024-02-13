Taylor Swift celebrated Travis Kelce's Super Bowl win with chicken fingers and vodka cranberry at late night party

Taylor Swift, who sipped beer at the Super Bowl 2024, later enjoyed vodka cranberry after the game. The Eras Tour performer celebrated her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s win at a $20k-a-table nightclub in an afterparty. Travis Kelce hugs Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Kelce celebrated the team's third Super Bowl win with Swift at Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Nightclub.TheKansas City Chiefs overcame a10-point deficit to win the game, becoming the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in two decades. The team beat San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Sun reported that Swift and Kelce celebrated into the wee hours of the morning before visitingXS Nightclub some distance away. Kelce was seen on stage alongside celeb DJ Marshmello. They also danced to Swift's song Love Story.The party kept going until 5 am as the couple devoured late-night chicken fingers, a source at the club said, according to PEOPLE.

Before the party, however, the pair celebrated on the field with a kiss. "Oh my god. I can't believe that. I can't believe it. How did you do that?" Swift reportedly told her boyfriend. "I'm so proud of you.”

"Was it electric?" Kelce asked, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Unbelievable," Swift replied. “It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I've ever seen.”

Swift was seen cheering on Kelce during the game, alongside Blake Lively, Ice Spice, her parents, and Kelce’s family. She sat in one of the $2.5 million Allegiant Stadium suites.

Swift wore a black corset style top and black jeans with rhinestone cutouts. She was also seen donning a gold "87" necklace and carrying a football-shaped purse with an "87" on it. She walked confidently with a red bomber jacket over her shoulder.

On the field, the singer shared some sweet moments withLana Del Rey and Blake Lively.