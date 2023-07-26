Taylor Swift fans slam 'creepy' intruder filming inside her former NYC apartment

A woman who filmed herself inside Taylor Swift’s former New York City apartment has faced criticism from the singer’s fans, who called her “creepy” and “disrespectful”. Taylor Swift's former NYC apartment intrusion sparks outrage among fans(TiktTok/PopCave)

The woman, who posted the video on TikTok under the username @natfrantantaro and later deleted it, showed the outside and inside of the 23 Cornelia Street townhouse in Manhattan’s West Village, where Swift lived for a year between 2016 and 2017. The building, which has a distinctive wooden door, was referenced by Swift in her song “Cornelia Street” from her 2019 album, Lover.

The woman said she saw the door open and decided to walk in, as the building looked empty and under construction. She showed the white walls, concrete floors, and spiral staircases of the building, which was built in 1870 as a carriage house and now has a garage, pool, and rooftop terrace.

“I’m sorry, Taylor. I’m not a stalker but when I saw your old door was open, I had to take a peek in,” she said in the video. “After it was open for two hours and I came back and it was still open, I walked through and I was like: ‘What am I doing? I actually can’t believe - am I in the halls that Taylor Swift walked through?’” “That hit me after I got back to my apartment, but I did a little snooping and then I felt uncomfortable and I didn’t want to get arrested so I left,” she added.

The townhouse, which Swift rented from Soho House executive David Aldea while her $50m Tribeca loft was being renovated, is now for sale for $17.9m or for rent for $45,000 per month by The Corcoran Group. It was last sold in 2019 for $14.9m.

Swift’s fans were not impressed by the woman’s video, which was re-posted on Twitter, and accused her of invading the singer’s privacy.

“This is literally creepy….” one user tweeted.

“How disrespectful,” another user commented.

“For cool points? Like what was the reason,” a third user wrote. However, some people defended the woman and said she did nothing wrong, as Swift no longer lives in the Cornelia Street townhouse.

“Tbh I thought she was gonna be a creep but then I saw that the door was open so I don’t really see a problem with it,” one person tweeted.

“Why are people hating on her? Taylor doesn’t even live there anymore, it looks like the residence is being remodeled,” another person said.

“It’s not like anyone’s living there,” a third person said. “Lowkey I would’ve stepped in a little and peeked too lmfao I’ve done way worse but I wouldn’t have recorded and posted on TikTok”. This is not the first time a Swift fan has trespassed on the singer’s property. On 3 July, a woman named Kimberly Meyer was arrested outside of Swift’s Rhode Island home and charged with trespassing. She was ordered to stay away from the Westerly home in court on 21 July. It is unknown if Swift was home at the time, as she is currently touring the US with her Eras Tour.

In 2021, a man named Hanks Johnson was arrested on a trespassing charge after trying to break into Swift’s Tribeca loft. He claimed Swift was communicating with him on social media, as he showed the predictive text suggestions on his phone that he thought were messages from Swift.