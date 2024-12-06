Taylor Swift sends special gift to Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, with a handwritten note; she responds

As the curtain prepares to fall on Taylor Swift’s extraordinary Eras Tour, the pop icon is sharing a piece of it with her closest friends, including Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant. The thoughtful gesture included The Eras Tour Book, along with a handwritten note from Swift herself. Later, the mother of four took to her Instagram to reveal a glimpse of the gift alongside a heartfelt thank you. Taylor Swift, Kobe Bryant (Pic- Billboard)

Inside Taylor Swift’s gift to Vanessa Bryant

The Bryant family has long been a regular presence at Taylor Swift’s concerts, and their bond runs deep. Swift has previously gifted special items to Vanessa and Bryant's daughters, Bianka and Natalia. In 2015, the NBA star even surprised Swift with a championship banner. The popstar was reportedly ‘devastated’ when Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Vanessa took to her Instagram story to share the eras tour book she received from the popstar alongside a beautifully written note that read, “As we conclude the wildest, most extraordinary adventure of my life, The Eras Tour, I wanted to share with a few friends my memories from it," Swift wrote. "The friendship bracelets, the traditions, the backstage secrets, the costumes, the world travels, the rain shows and sunsets.”

The letter continued, “But what truly made this tour what it became was the passion, joy, unbridled emotion, and love the fans showed us every night. I hope you will enjoy this journey through my proudest moments." Vanessa posted a thankyou gif on to her story showing her excitement over the surprise.

Taylor Swift’s friendship with the Bryants

Taylor Swift has maintained a close bond with the Bryant family, often surprising the late athlete's daughters with thoughtful gifts. Last year, she gifted his youngest daughter, Bianka, her iconic "22" hat during a Los Angeles performance. In 2020, she also gifted Kobe's eldest daughter, Natalia, a cream cardigan inspired by her Folklore album.

Bryant in 2019 revealed why he is a big swiftie. The former Los Angeles Laker speaking to Town&country said, "I don't care if you don't like her music. Look at what she's doing. It’s unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over and over. And so, I try to learn from it as much as I can."

Hinting at their longstanding friendship, which dates back to when Swift was just starting out, Bryant said, “She was a sweetheart to my girls before she even blew up and became Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift’s eras tour book

The Cruel Summer singer's highly anticipated Eras Tour book, chronicling her journey across the globe with sold-out shows and high-profile attendees, reportedly sold 814,000 copies over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. With this, the book became the second-best debut for a non-fiction book in U.S. history. The only book that still holds the top spot is Barack Obama's A Promised Land, which sold 816,000 copies in its first week in 2020.