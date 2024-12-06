Edit Profile
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
    Entertainment News Live Today December 6, 2024: Tom Cruise's daughter Suri turns overnight millionaire after dad activates his…

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 6, 2024 1:27 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 6, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on December 6, 2024: Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri Cruise went viral as she stepped out in her cool outfit.
    Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 6, 2024 1:27 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Tom Cruise's daughter Suri turns overnight millionaire after dad activates his…

    • Suri Cruise, now 18, has accessed a trust fund established by Tom Cruise, ensuring her financial security as she begins college.

