Sobhita Dhulipala's sister Samanta reveals ‘dad was pissed’ during her wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on December 4. The couple’s happy photos and videos are surfacing on social media. Amid this, the actor’s sister, Samanta, reshared a video revealing why her father was ‘pissed’ during Sobhita and Chaitanya’s wedding. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding pic.

Samanta says 'dad was pissed' during Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding

In a photo shared by Sobhita Dhulipala’s make up artist, Samanta was seen sitting with sister and father who were busy doing the wedding rituals. While Sobhita was all smiles, her father’s expression caught attention. The caption on the photo read, "my happy bride with her bridesmaid". Resharing the photo on her story, Samanta wrote, “my dad was pissed (laughing emoji)," leaving fans wondering what might have unfolded behind the happy moment.

Sobhita Dhulipala's sister Samanta's Instagram story.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding

After dating for two years, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala surprised their fans by sharing the engagement photos. The couple has now tied the knot in presence of their family and friends. Their wedding was attended by many Tollywood stars including Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Nani, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati among others. One of their videos playfully competing to find a ring from a pot as a part of their post wedding ritual went viral on social media. Their fans couldn't stop adoring the newlywed couple. Naga Chaitanya won the game from his wife by finding the ring first.

Following their wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya made their first appearance as husband and wife as they visited Srisailam Temple, along with Nagarjuna, where they sought blessings for their new journey ahead.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is all set to appear in the upcoming episode of Rana Daggubati's talk show. While talking about his personal life in the teaser of the show, the actor said, “When I’m 50 years old, I want to be happily married with a couple of kids, maybe one or two. I’d love to take them racing and go-karting. And relive the special moments of my childhood.”