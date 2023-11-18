Taylor Swift shares heartbreaking note after fan dies: ‘I feel overwhelmed by grief’

Taylor Swift is 'devastated' to learn that a fan passed away ahead of her recent show in Brazil. The singer took to her Instagram Stories to pen a heartfelt note where she said that she is 'overwhelmed by grief' as she confirmed the tragic news on Sunday. (Also read: Taylor Swift receives warm welcome in Brazil with Christ the Redeemer statue projection) Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)(AP)

Taylor's note

Taylor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a long note. She said, "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to saw now that I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Taylor via Instagram Stories.

More details

It is not known which fan Taylor was talking about. A report in People magazine mentions that a 16-year-old fan Ally Garner Anderson, who received a gift from the pop star during Swift's Eras Tour stop in Cincinnati this summer, has died after five years of battling cancer.

As per another report by Folha, the deceased was named Ana Clara Benevides, which was confirmed by Ana's cousin Estela Benevides. Ana was sent to the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital after she fainted during the concert. The report also details that Ana was resuscitated at the stadium for about 40 minutes, and she suffered a second cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

Several fans fainted at the concert due to the intense heat on the day, with the heat index reaching upto 60ºC. Taylor had earlier paused her first show in Rio de Janeiro and threw a water bottle into the crowd after the crowd chanted, "Water, water, water, water." Taylor also said, "There's people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back. So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?"

