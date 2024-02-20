Taylor Takeover! Outrage erupts over Swift fans sing-along on airplane: 'Torture'

A seemingly joyful in-flight sing-along of Taylor Swift hits has turned into a viral storm, dividing the internet and sparking heated debate about shared spaces and airplane etiquette. While some passengers belted out Love Story with glee, others expressed outrage, calling the impromptu concert "torture." Multiple women can be seen singing Swift's 2008 hit song on a plane while waving their hands in a TikTok video that went viral on social media. In-flight Taylor Swift sing-along sparks debate on airplane etiquette(x)

Taylor Swift fan choir on airplane stirs controversy

A TikTok video by @maddisonolsen111 has stirred the internet, capturing a group of passengers on a plane singing Love Story. But that wasn't the end of it. The camera captured the airline crew joining in over the speakers, with two flight attendants proudly declaring their love for Taylor Swift. One even took to the aisle for a spontaneous "Shake It Off" dance. While some found it heartwarming, others criticized it as disruptive.

“POV your whole flight are Swifties,” the TikTok video captioned as “If this isn’t how you commute to the Eras Tour, then I don’t want it.” met with some raging views online.

A user wrote, “This would be torture,” commented one TikTok user.” Others chimed in, “My anger issues could never,” “What about the people who aren’t Swifties and are just tryna enjoy their flight,” “I feel bad for other passengers, especially those with sensory issues, claustrophobia or anxiety disorders.”

Taylor Swift is changing one of her major concert rules

Taylor Swift will be changing one of the rules for her Eras Tour upcoming concerts. In the past, she performed a new song at every performance, never repeating a single one. Now, she is easing the restrictions. The recent update suggests she might sing the same song at more than one concert. Fans are excited because they'll get to hear their favorite songs more often!

I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward and I don’t want to limit anything or say, ‘Oh, if I played this song, I can’t play it again," Swift was heard telling the crowd in Melbourne, Australia. So, from now on, I don’t want to take any paint colors out of the paintbox [or] tools out of the toolbox.” She added.