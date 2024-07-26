Thai K-pop star Sorn's sultry musical surprise collab with J.Taylor is ‘Bad4Us', and our hearts

Earlier this year, CLC singer Sorn cooked up a sweet, heartwarming melody with Hongseok of PENTAGON, bringing the childhood friends-turned-lovers trope alive in their collaboration single "Crazy Stupid Lovers." July 26, 2024: Sorn's "BAD4US (featuring J. Taylor)" is now available for streaming on digital platforms.(WILD Group)

Gone are the days of puppy love. It is all about the allure of forbidden love with something that is so "BAD4US."

Teaming up with the mega-viral hitmaker of the song "Like I Do", - J. Taylor - the Thai K-pop sensation, has upped the ante by going after something that "feels good despite [you] knowing it's bad for you."

The ambitious single release hit streaming platforms on July 26, 2024, worldwide, and it is being touted as the first step towards Sorn's fresh-in-the-making upcoming album, which is slated to come out later this year.

Cover art for Sorn's "BAD4US."(WILD Group)

As confirmed by the international pop artist's management label, WILD Group, "BAD4US" is now available on all digital platforms. It essentially celebrates a diverse crossover of talents, especially since Sorn herself is a K-pop idol of Thai origin, while J. Taylor is a Melbourne-born Filipino artist.

“When I was working on this song with my production team, I knew I had to have J. Taylor on this one with me,” Sorn relayed via her record label. "His vocals really took this song to the next level, and I'm so excited to be working with him."

As fans will keenly notice as one of their first takeaways, Sorn undoubtedly switched the paddle with her latest release. Compared to her loving, effervescent personality, as seen in "Crazy Stupid Lovers," "BAD4US" marks the beginning of a new musical chapter with more mature tonality.

The CLC member is no stranger to experimenting with numerous concepts, an artistic trademark that she's clearly swearing by on her soloist agenda as well.

Watch Sorn's BAD4US teaser:

More about Sorn

Kicking off her career at 18, the pop diva debuted as the lead vocalist of K-pop group CLC in 2015. While staying loyal to the group agenda, Sorn has embarked on her solo career, a prime focus on her professional path right now. This has resulted in the production of seven digital singles under Singapore-based WILD Group, a "hybrid management, media production, record label and marketing company representing top artists, talent, and content creators from across the globe."

As one of the beloved emerging artists on the Southeast Asian map, her debut single "Sharp Objects" was an iTunes chart favourite in several countries. She has also made room for incredible collaborations on her journey - some shared with her fellow group members.

Fans have warmed up to Sorn's artistic identity worldwide, resulting in a cumulative six million following on social media. In addition to her musical chapters, you can also catch her on her YouTube channel and other social media platforms, where she creates viral video content.