The BOYZ abruptly cancel The BLAZE world tour citing low ticket sales; fans express shock and frustration

K-pop group The BOYZ left fans stunned after unexpectedly cancelling their ongoing The BLAZE world tour. The sudden announcement was made via the group's official social media accounts, where they released a formal statement apologising for the decision. The abrupt cancellation has sparked widespread disappointment online, with fans expressing shock, frustration, and sadness over the turn of events.

The Blaze tour has been cancelled

The BLAZE tour was officially announced earlier this year, kicking off with performances in Seoul. It was set to span various cities in Asia and North America, with more dates promised following the Jakarta leg in November 2025. However, the tour soon ran into trouble. The Oakland (Canada) stop was the first to be cancelled, and several other dates saw venue changes and rescheduling.

According to reports, low ticket sales in the US contributed to the growing complications. On Thursday, the group announced the cancellation of their Taipei and Macao shows, which were originally scheduled for October 11 and 25. With this, the tour is now expected to end in Jakarta.

In their official apology, The BOYZ stated:"We once again sincerely apologise for the concern and inconvenience caused, and we kindly ask for your understanding."

They also confirmed that all ticket purchases would be refunded through the original payment methods.

Fan disappointed

The cancellation announcement quickly went viral on social media, where fans voiced their disappointment. One fan wrote, “Man, this is so messed up. Can I claim compensation for emotional distress?” Another, who had already made travel arrangements, posted, “I took a leave from work, bought the new LS, airline tix, and booked a hotel to watch you from PH to Taiwan—and then the show was cancelled. @INB100_official, should I go to Thailand or Jakarta, or will you cancel that too?”

THE BOYZ’s latest album Unexpected, released 17 March this year, is their third full studio work and their first under the new agency One Hundred. It features nine tracks blending upbeat synth‑pop, R&B, hip‑hop, and retro elements.