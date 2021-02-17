The only democratic platforms to publish music now are digital platforms: Vayu
Singer and lyricist Vayu is the writer behind some extremely popular songs such as Banno Tera Swagger (Tanu Weds Manu; 2015) and Twist Kamariya (Bareilly Ki Barfi; 2017), among others. And he feels that over the years, the status of lyricists in the industry has definitely increased. “Lyricists are being given equal importance and credit now, something that was missing in recent years. Even lyricists are working harder and giving more weightage to poetry in their writing,” he says, adding, “They are getting due credits and listeners are paying attention, too.”
Vayu believes that this has also happened because of the rise in the popularity of indie music now. “The state of indie music is good and getting better. Streaming platforms are providing more and more avenues to artists to publish their work and that’s a good thing,” he says.
The Baatein Karo singer feels that things have changed drastically now due to the advent of digital platforms. “I think the only democratic platforms to publish music are digital platforms. You don’t need to depend on anybody to put your music out there. Listeners are your direct critic. There’s a lot of content on digital platforms now, and there are way too many digital platforms also. Certainly, there isn’t that level of curation happening as it used to happen in terms of what content is going up and what isn’t. So, there’s all type of content available now. But again, listeners are the judge,” he says.
