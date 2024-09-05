‘The Sab Cab': Sabrina Carpenter's New Jersey fan turns car into visual tribute, netizens call it ‘iconic’

A fan of Sabrina Carpenter has been driving the ‘The Sab Cab,’ a car with a huge photo of the star covering the back window. The BMW features multiple stickers and other tributes to Carpenter. Several TikTokers have been posting videos of the car rolling down the road. Sabrina Carpenter's fan turns car into visual tribute with photos and stickers (@kristenbecker1126/TikTok)

On the back, "Jesus Was A Carpenter" and "Honk If You Love Espresso" can be seen written. The rear window has a stretched picture of the album cover for ‘Short n' Sweet,’ along with a big American flag.

The New Jersey car actually has its own TikTok account – ‘thesabcab’. Last week, the owner shared a video that captured the process of turning his vehicle into a visual tribute for Carpenter.

The video of the car is also viral on X, and most netizens seem to love the idea. Take a look at the clip:

‘I need this car to come pick me up’

X users flocked to the comment section of the above video, with one saying, “that’s dedication”. “Great road trip vehicle,” one user wrote, while another joked, “I’m in the back of it pretending to be Sabrina”.

“how can they even see out the back window,” one user questioned. “This just triggered me to go listen to Espresso for the 400th time this year. I LOVE THAT SONG DAMMIT!” one user commented, while another said, “This is so American-core”. One user wrote, “HAHA i saw the owner of this persons tiktok of him putting all of that on his car. insane? yes. iconic? Absolutely.”

“i need this car to come pick me up,” one said, while another user wrote, “Omg wait I saw their tiktok of them putting these on the car”.

Meanwhile, Carpenter has achieved her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart (dated September 7). Her new studio album, Short n’ Sweet, has debuted on top.