'They make it a huge deal because...,' Patrick Mahomes opens up about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance continues to make headlines, seizing every opportunity to stay in the spotlight. After the NFL star talked on a podcast about the relationship and ‘fame boost’, his teammate and close buddy Patrick Mahomes has now publicly offered details regarding Kelce and Taylor's affair. For the unversed, both Taylor and Travis made their relationship official during the Argentina leg of Era’s tour. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift(X(formerly Twitter)/@ViralThingz)

‘It’s not a distraction’ Patrick Mahomes on Swift-Kelce romance

The 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player talked about his teammate Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift in a recent interview with ESPN. Speaking to reporter Jeff Darlington he said “I don’t think it feels any different,” he continued, "I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is, think you can understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day”.

Earlier, Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi also took to Instagram to shower her love on the Lover singer for treating her daughter well. For the unversed, Swift was caught out with Brittany Mahomes, Patrick's wife, and the reaction came afterward.

Patrick, however, is certain that it is not a distraction and intends to attend one of the concerts. "We'll see when we get to the off-season, maybe I'm traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something,".

Digging deeper into the conversation Mahomes was questioned if the romance's hype exceeded that of winning two Super Bowls he said "I believe there's no significant difference in how it feels; when people observe the entire Taylor Swift and Travis situation, they tend to amplify it because it genuinely is significant. The magnitude of the matter often resonates more with the fan bases than with the individuals directly involved in the scenario."

Patrick highlights the close relationship that exists between Travis's family and his own, emphasizing that they consider each other as brothers. In addition, he talked about how his unwavering dedication to being the guy who shows up to play football every day has made ‘guys really gravitate toward him’ as opposed to just being known as "Travis Kelce, the Saturday Night Live guy.

For those who may not be aware, Travis and Taylor were initially linked in September of this year. After that, they were frequently seen hanging out with each other and even their families. Taylor made it public with him on their Buenos Aires tour, sealing the deal with a kiss.