Tonight the Masked Singer reveals a tennis legend as Elton John tribute takes flight

The Masked Singer paid homage to the legendary Sir Elton John in its latest episode. Group B took center stage to cover hits from the iconic musician's extensive songbook, delivering a night filled with surprises and thrilling performances. Surprises and Thrilling Performances in The Masked Singer's Elton John Tribute(The Masked Singer)

The evening began with judge Robin Thicke setting the tone by performing a rendition of ‘Tiny Dancer.’ The audience was in for an exciting night, and it only got better as the enigmatic contestants took the stage.

One of the standout performers of the night was "Hawk," who had an intriguing backstory to share.

In his clue package, Hawk cited, “As a young bird, I was always hanging out with adults and grew up pretty fast into the family business.”

“But around other birds my age, I was super shy, closed-off. I felt alone, like a total reject, until I heard a sound that changed my life in the blink of an eye heavy guitar chords blaring from my speakers that got my teen heart beating.”

Hawk's performance of 'Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting' by Elton John earned praise from panelist Jenny McCarthy, who believed that Hawk did the iconic artist proud.

The clues for Hawk included a treasure chest, a New York postcard, and a full moon, adding to the intrigue surrounding his identity. He also dropped a bombshell by mentioning his collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

Just like the great Elton John, I, too, have collaborated with Miley Cyrus,” he shared.

“And I loved every second of it.”

The panel, which included Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, had a slew of guesses, ranging from Austin Butler to Corey Feldman and even Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz. The guessing game added an extra layer of excitement to the show.

‘Husky’ was the next performer to grace the stage, recounting their impact on fans during their early days in the spotlight.

“When I first hit the scene, I had a strange effect on the female species,” Husky cited in their clue package.

“Every time I got on the stage, they showered me with love and sometimes their underthings.”

The clues provided included a crying laughing emoji, a carousel, a chocolate bar, and an appearance by Mother Nature, a.k.a. season 6's Vivica A. Fox. Husky's rendition of "Bennie and the Jets" kept the energy high in the room.

Following Husky, ‘Royal Hen’ made a regal entrance, with a clue package emphasizing her role as a trailblazer who championed equal opportunity for all.

“A true trailblazer, she is famous for championing equal opportunity for all.”

Her performance of "Philadelphia Freedom" wowed the audience, and a hint about receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama added to the mystery.

"I won the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama,” she revealed.

The panel speculated about Royal Hen's identity, suggesting figures like Billie Jean King, Rita Moreno, and Gloria Steinem. The unexpected reveal at the end of the episode left the audience astonished.

Finally, ‘Tiki’ closed out the new arrivals with a clue package that hinted at a tumultuous past and a triumphant return to the top of their game.

Tiki's powerful rendition of ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ earned high praise from Jenny McCarthy, who lauded their epic voice.

The guessing game for Tiki ranged from John Stamos to David Lee Roth and Robert Plant, showcasing the diverse possibilities for the mysterious contestant's true identity.

The two contestants with the fewest votes, Royal Hen and Hawk, faced off in The Smackdown with a rendition of "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

In the end, the panel chose to keep Hawk around, meaning that Royal Hen had to unmask. When the feathers came off, the reveal was a shocker, with 79-year-old tennis legend Billie Jean King standing under the beak. The moment was a testament to the unpredictable and entertaining nature of The Masked Singer.