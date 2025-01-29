Travis Kelce hails ‘pro’ Taylor Swift's ability to ‘break the ice’ with people

Travis Kelce's fondness for Taylor Swift is no surprise to their fans. On Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star called his girlfriend a “pro” at breaking the ice when meeting new people. The 35-year-old made the sweet compliment as his friends and podcast guests Brandon Borders and Jake Chatzky reflected on their recent meeting with the Cruel Summer hitmaker in the VIP box at the Arrowhead Stadium. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift ‘pro’ for her ability to ‘break the ice’ with new people

Known to the New Heights viewers as “Intern Brandon,” Borders recalled his encounter with Swift, saying, “We walked in the door, and — I'll give this away — she said our names immediately.” Gushing over the popstar's acknowledgement, he went on to say, “It was like, ‘Oh my God. Brandon, Jake, finally!’ We were floored.”

As the intern confessed how Swift's kind behaviour “shook” and “threw” him and Chatzky “immediately,” Kelce chimed in with, “She knows how to break the ice. She does,” adding, “She's a pro at it.” Borders then joked that the Midnights singer “probably read that Jake and I were terrified.” “She's like, ‘I'm sensing a lot of middle school dance energy from these two,’” he added.

Brandon went on to say that Swift was “very complimentary of the show,” to which Kelce said, “Nice,” adding, “She listens every week.” “She gave us some creative compliments,” Brandon continued, adding, “Let me be very clear. You can't tell me s**t for the rest of my f**king life.”

“I'm gonna be obnoxious. I'm like, do you know who you're f**king talking to? We're doing performance reviews at work, and we tell you something right now. F**king.. I'm not listening to a goddamn thing for another six years,” the intern quipped before expressing gratitude to Kelce.