Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'exploring buying a home together’ in Kansas City: Report

After an intense and gruelling run with her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is finally taking some time to unwind and recharge. Wrapping up the 149-show tour in December 2024, the 35-year-old singer is “pending a lot of time in New York and catching up with friends,” as revealed by a source to Us Weekly. In New York, But even as she recoups, Swift is already setting her sights on what’s next, including her future plans with boyfriend Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift is exploring the possibility of buying a house in Kansas City with Travis Kelce, as their relationship continues to grow. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP)

Swift and Kelce looking for a place together?

Swift has been using her newfound free time to tick off some of her personal projects on her list as well. The task that tops the list currently is making some renovations to her seaside Rhode Island mansion. A source told the outlet that the singer is planning to expand the place by 400 square feet and wants to turn one of the bedrooms into an “enlarged bedroom suite” which will cost her $1.7 million. The source said, “She’s hoping to get it ready for the summer.”

However, expanding the house is not the only task in Swift’s hands as she is also reportedly fidgeting with the idea of buying a house in Kansas City where Kelce is based. The source told the media outlet, “When they have time, they want to look at real estate,” adding that the couple have “talked about exploring buying a home together.”

Swift and Kelce’s romance

Swift and Kelce’s relationship began in the summer of 2023, following a memorable moment during Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. After Kelce attempted to give Swift his phone number through a friendship bracelet, their paths didn’t cross immediately, but the two eventually connected. By September 2023, the Lover singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on Kelce, solidifying their public romance.

The NFL star later acknowledged the boldness of Swift’s move, commenting on it during an episode of the New Heights podcast. He said, “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was absolutely electric.”

Meanwhile, Swift told TIME in November 2023, “ We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.” She elaborated, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”