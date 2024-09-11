Travis Kelce hopes Taylor Swift walks away with ‘some Moonmen’ at 2024 VMAs

Travis Kelce is hoping his girl, Taylor Swift, walks away with “some Moonmen” at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. The Cruel Summer hitmaker received 12 nods at the prestigious awards ceremony, which is set to be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Wednesday, September 11. With the event just hours away from being telecast, the Chiefs tight end couldn't help but cheer for the 34-year-old pop icon. Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2024 Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce are seen ahead of the men's final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)

Travis Kelce rooting for Taylor Swift to win at the VMAs

During his Wednesday appearance on the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star discussed Swift's VMA nominations with his co-host and brother, Jason Kelce. The 36-year-old ex-Philadelphia Eagles star read an advert for the upcoming awards show, prompting Travis to chime in.

“Hopefully, Taylor can walk away with a few! She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight. Hopefully, she can walk away with some Moonmen. Those are always one of the cooler trophies,” the three-time Super Bowl champ said.

“Wishing everybody the best, though,” Travis went on before joking, “Unless you’re up against Tay, then I hope you [lose].” Meanwhile, Jason cheered on his brother's girlfriend, exclaiming, “Let’s go, Tay! C’mon, Tay!” The retired football player also agreed with his brother, calling the Moonman “a really cool award.”

Taylor Swift scores 12 VMA nominations

The Midnights singer received 12 nods for the popular MTV awards. Below is the list of all the categories Swift has been nominated in: