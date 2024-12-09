Diljit Dosanjh is amused by desperate Indoris climbing on a truck's roof to get a glimpse of his concert: ‘Truck pit!’

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Indore on Sunday as part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour. While we've witnessed desperate fans catching his concert across the tour from hostel balconies and hotel rooftops, some Indori fans turned rather inventive. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone teaches Diljit Dosanjh Kannada as she joins him on stage during his Bengaluru concert. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh's Indori fans climbed on the roof of a truck to watch his show.

What happened in Indore?

Diljit took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night and shared a video of a few fans climbing the top of a truck stationed right outside the venue in order to catch up a glimpse of his Indore concert, as he sang the popular dance track Kinni Kinni. Diljit wrote along with the video, “Indore. Fan pit (wrong emoji) Truck pit (correct emoji) (grin emoji).”

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of fans climbing on top of a truck to watch his Indore concert

Earlier, during his Jaipur concert in November, a group of college students witnessed his concert from the balcony of their PG accommodation in the neighbourhood of the venue. Diljit joked that they're in the VVIP category, watching his concert from atop a ‘truck.’ Little did he know that would actually turn out to be the case at his Indore concert the following month.

At the Ahmedabad concert last month, some fans attended his concert from the balconies of a neighbouring hotel. Diljit noticed them, paused his concert midway, and said, "Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bara accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (Those who are sitting in the hotel balcony this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us). Without tickets, huh?”

Diljit quotes Rahat Indori

Also at the Indore concert on Sunday, Diljit dedicated his performance to late lyricist and Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who belonged to the Madhya Pradesh city. Diljit shared a Reel from the concert on Monday morning on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Love You Indore. Baut Pyar (namaste emoji) Kal Ka Concert Rahat Indori sahab Ke Naam Raha (Yesterday's concert was dedicated to Rahat Indori) (namaste emoji) DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”

The Dil-Luminati Tour continues in other cities, including Chandigarh on December 14, and ending with Guwahati on December 29.