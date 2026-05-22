A packed Mumbai schedule, endless traffic and soaring heat would normally leave most artists visibly exhausted. But independent singer-songwriter Navjot Ahuja appears surprisingly calm in the middle of it all. Fresh off a promotional shoot and moving between interviews across the city, the Rajasthan-born musician speaks with the same quiet detachment that now defines both his personality and his music. And perhaps that emotional distance is exactly what makes his music resonate so strongly. ‘Two labels rejected Khat’: Navjot Ahuja reveals how his song became a viral sensation without marketing | Exclusive.

Navjot’s breakout track Khat, with over 10 million streams on Spotify and 46 million viewerships on audio on YouTube, recently became one of India’s biggest independent music success stories, topping Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart for over 30 days without marketing or a major label push. But despite the sudden visibility, the singer insists fame was never the goal. For him, songwriting feels less like ambition and more like instinct. “I never chose music, but music chose me,” he says early into the conversation with Hindustan Times. “I have no other option but to bring it out of me.”

I don't listen to music One of the most surprising revelations during the interview comes almost casually. Unlike most musicians shaped by playlists, influences and favourite artists, Navjot says he barely listens to music at all. “I don't listen to music,” he admits.

The confession immediately catches attention because it feels almost impossible coming from someone whose songs are built so heavily around emotional intimacy. “Listening to music is something that—I mean, I cannot do it at all,” he explains. “And I cannot listen to my own songs at all. I never go back and listen to my songs.”

According to him, music arrives naturally rather than through external inspiration. Sometimes entire melodies appear in dreams. “A lot of times, songs come to me in dreams, and I wake up and record them, and then I go back to sleep,” he says.

While he deeply respects other musicians and recognizes skill instantly, he rarely feels emotionally connected enough to replay songs himself. “I can absolutely tell you that, ‘Brother, this person is very skilled.’ But if you ask me, ‘Would you listen to it again?’ I would say no.”