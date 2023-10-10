‘Two queens…’: Fans react as Lady Gaga attends Katy Perry's show in Las Vegas

Amid speculations about their breakup, Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky have been spotted enjoying couple time together. Gaga was spotted attending Katy Perry's residency show at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday. Polansky was also present during the show. Lady Gaga during Katy Perry's show in Las Vegas(X(formerly Twitter)/@PopBase)

A video of Gaga and Polansky hanging out at the venue, has gone viral on social media. In the video, Gaga is seen waving to her fans as someone records the moment.

Here is how fans reacted to the video of Gaga's presence at Katy Perry's show.

"Lady Gaga spotted at Katy Perry's Vegas residency! Two queens in one place, what a night!," wrote one fan.

"The energy was electric, and fans are buzzing with excitement! It's moments like these that make live music experiences truly unforgettable," posted a second fan.

"The little wave omg she’s so adorable," commented a third person.

"Queen’s supporting queens," chimed in a fourth fan.

Interestingly, Gaga and Polansky were also seen together during U2's performance at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Who is Michael Polansky ?

As per his LinkedIn profile, Polansky is the CEO of Facebook co-founder Sean Parker‘s company, Parker Group. He also runs Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Polansky is a graduate in applied mathematics and computer science from Harvard University. Reportedly, he has an estimated net worth of $600 million as of 2023.