TXT member Yeonjun to release his first ever solo album in this month; check details here

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) member Yeonjun is getting ready for the release of his first-ever solo album. Citing TXT agency BigHit Music, Soompi reported that Yeonjun's album is aiming for a November release. Yeonjun debuted as TXT member on March 4, 2019.

TXT's Yeonjun to debut with solo album

According to Soompi, The Fact reported that Yeonjun is working on his first solo album. He has reportedly completed much of the recording for the album’s songs. Currently, he is filming the music video overseas. Reportedly, Yeonjun took an active role in the production of the album.

What BigHit Music said

Soompi quoted BigHit Music as saying, “Yeonjun is currently working on a solo album with the goal of releasing it in November.” It is to be noted that Yeonjun released his first solo mixtape, GGUM, in September 2024. However, his upcoming release will mark his first official solo album, containing multiple songs.

TXT recently renewed its contract with BigHit Music

This comes just days after TXT renewed their contracts with BigHit Music. The agency's statement read, "Hello, this is BigHit Music. We would like to announce that all five members of Tomorrow X Together (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, HueningKai) have re-signed their contracts. With this, Tomorrow X Together has kept their promise with MOA 'to go further, for longer.' The five members expressed their gratitude, saying, 'We are truly thankful to MOA for staying with us, and we will continue to do our very best.'"

It added, "BigHit Music will continue to provide full support to the group so the members can carry out a wide variety of activities. We will also faithfully fulfil our role as a strong partner and companion, ensuring that Tomorrow X Together’s story-filled music and performances can reach audiences all around the world. We kindly ask MOA for your unwavering love and support. Please look forward to the shining tomorrow we will write together with Tomorrow X Together. Thank you."

About TXT

TXT is a South Korean boy band formed by BigHit Entertainment, now known as BigHit Music. The group comprises five members--Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star.