Veteran star Juan Luis Guerra sweeps top Latin Grammy awards

Nov 14 - Dominican singer Juan Luis Guerra and his band 4.40 won album of the year and record of the year at the 25th annual Latin Grammy awards on Thursday, on a night when the biggest names of decades past eclipsed some younger stars.

Guerra, 67, who has been playing with 4.40 for four decades, won album of the year for "Radio Güira," which also took home best merengue/bachata album.

The single "Mambo 23" won record of the year, another sign of endurance for Guerra, an international star since the breakout hit album "Bachata Rosa" of 1990. Guerra and the 4.40 also took home best tropical song with "Mambo 23."

For record of the year, they won out over younger competitors such as Anitta, who was nominated for her megahit "Mil Veces" , superstar Bad Bunny for "Monaco" and Karol G for "Mi Ex Tenía Razón" , a single off the winner for best urban music album.

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Uruguayan Jorge Drexler captured song of the year for "Derrumbe" , adding a Latin Grammy to his shelf along with his 2005 original song Oscar for "Al Otro Lado del Río" from the 2004 movie "The Motorcycle Diaries."

Colombian singer-songwriter Ela Taubert, 24, took home the award for best new artist, after performing a bilingual version of her song "¿Cómo Pasó?" with Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers.

The academy recognized Carlos Vives, 63, as Person of the Year, celebrating how the Colombian revived traditional vallenato music when he burst on the scene with his 1993 album "Clásicos De La Provincia" .

Vives infused the Caribbean genre, distinct for its generous use of the accordion, with a rock sound, and went on to win 18 Latin Grammys among his 47 nominations.

In a nod to Vives' style, American rocker Jon Bon Jovi presented him the award.

"We're all connected at the roots," Vives told the ceremony in a message of unity across nations and musical styles.

A string of nominees performed live in Miami's Kaseya Center, while classic acts showed they still had a loyal following.

In one number, Venezuelan salsa star Oscar D'Leon, 81, got the whole crowd on its feet. He was immediately followed by Marc Anthony and La India with a rousing version their hit 1994 duet "Vivir Lo Nuestro" .

