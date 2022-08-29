Video Music Awards full list of winners: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles nabs biggest wins at MTV VMAs
MTV's Video Music Awards: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Nicky Minaj and Chili Peppers won at the event. Check out the full list here.
Rapper Bad Bunny scored MTV's artist of the year award while singer Taylor Swift won the video of the year award at the annual Video Music Awards on Monday morning. Taylor also announced her new album, Midnights, at the award show. Lizzo's About Damn Time won the song of the year award, Harry Styles' Harry's House won the album of the year award. Nicky Minaj and Chili Peppers also took home the awards for best hip-hop and best rock, respectively. Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow won the best collaboration for Industry Baby. (Also Read | MTV's Video Music Awards: Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance, says 'I needed the work')
BTS won the group of the year award. BLACKPINK, City Girls, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Silk Sonic were also nominated in the category. BLACKPINK's Lisa won the best K-pop award for Lalisa. BTS was also nominated in the same category for their song, Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).
The viewers were also treated to performances from Anitta, Blackpink, Lizzo, Maneskin, Jack Harlow, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco. Kane Brown made history as the first male country singer to ever perform at the VMAs. Eminem and Snoop Dogg also gave a multiverse performance of their song, From the D 2 the LBC. Nicky Minaj received the coveted Video Vanguard Award.
Here's the full list of 2022 MTV VMA winners:
Video of the Year
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Doja Cat - Woman
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Ed Sheeran - Shivers
Harry Styles - As It Was
Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal
WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
WINNER: Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Seventeen
Best Rock
Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young
Jack White - Taking Me Back
Muse - Won’t Stand Down
WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Shinedown - Planet Zero
Three Days Grace - So Called Life
Artist of the Year
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Song of Summer
Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito
Beyonce - Break My Soul
Kane Brown - Grand
Doja Cat - Vegas
Future featuring Drake and Tems - Wait for U
WINNER: Jack Harlow - First Class
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled - Big Energy (Remix)
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Post Malone featuring Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Marshmello and Khalid - Numb
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS Left and Right
Rosalía - Bizcochito
Harry Styles - Late Night Talking
Nicky Youre and dazy - Sunroof
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg - From the D 2 the LBC
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Kendrick Lamar - N95
Latto - Big Energy
WINNER: Nicki Minaj Featuring Lil Baby - Do We Have a Problem?
Pusha T - Diet Coke
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta - Envolver
Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó
Becky G & Karol G - Mamiii
Daddy Yankee - REMIX
Farruko - Pepas
J Balvin & Skrillex - In da Getto
Video for Good
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Latto - P*ssy
WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time
Rina Sawayama - This Hell
Stromae - Fils de joie
Best K-Pop
BTS - Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
Itzy - Loco
WINNER: Lisa - Lalisa
Seventeen - Hot
Stray Kids - Maniac
Twice - The Feels
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Billie Eilish - Happier than Ever
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Adele - 30
WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry's House
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters - Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves - Star-Crossed
Madonna - Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo - Driving Home 2 U
WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Collaboration
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
Post Malone & The Weeknd - One Right Now
Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd - La Fama
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Push Performance of the Year
September 2021: Griff - One Night
October 2021: Remi Wolf - Sexy Villain
November 2021: Nessa Barrett - I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead
WINNER: December 2021: Seventeen - Rock With You
January 2021: Mae Muller - Better Days
February 2022: Gayle - ABCDEFU
March 2022: Shenseea - R U That
April 2022: Omar Apollo - Tamagotchi
May 2022: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
June 2022: Muni Long - Baby Boo
July 2022: Doechii - Persuasive
Best Metaverse Performance
WINNER: Blackpink the Virtual - PUBG
BTS - Minecraft
Charli XCX - Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience - Wave
Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande - Fortnite
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience - Roblox
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne Featuring Blackbear - Love It When You Hate Me
Imagine Dragons & J.I.D - Enemy
Machine Gun Kelly Featuring Willow - Emo Girl
WINNER: Måneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Panic! at the Disco - Viva las Vengeance
Twenty One Pilots - Saturday
Willow & Avril Lavigne Featuring Travis Barker - Grow
Song of the Year
Adele - Easy on Me
WINNER: Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat - Woman
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Lizzo - About Damn Time
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Best Pop
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat - Woman
Ed Sheeran - Shivers
WINNER: Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Olivia Rodrigo - Traitor
Best R&B
Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Part II)
Chlöe - Have Mercy
H.E.R. - For Anyone
Normani Featuring Cardi B - Wild Side
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)
WINNER: The Weeknd - Out Of Time
Best Group
Blackpink
WINNER: BTS
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
Cinematography
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
Best Direction
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ed Sheeran - Shivers
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Art Direction
Adele - Oh My God
Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Kacey Musgraves - Simple Times
WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Best Choreography
BTS - Permission to Dance
WINNER: Doja Cat - Woman
FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd - Tears in the Club
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Normani Featuring Cardi B - Wild Side
Best Editing
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)
Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal
WINNER: Rosalía - Saoko
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd - Take My Breath
The VMAs were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey.
