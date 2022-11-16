Viola Davis is one step closer to attaining EGOT status with Grammy nod

Viola Davis could very well be attaining EGOT status as she receives her first Grammy nomination for her work on audio book Finding Me. The award-winning actor received her first ever nomination from the Grammys for her audio book narration in Finding Me. If she wins, Viola could become the 18th person to join the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) club. The list includes names like Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, and John Legend among others. (Also read: Taylor Swift 'can't cope' over Grammy nod for All Too Well, recalls how she wrote it at 14)

Viola Davis is no stranger to winning awards, having picked up several wins in her decades-long career. She won her first Tony way back in 2001 for King Hedley II, and then won another on for the stage production of Fences in 2010. For her performance as Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2015. Then came the feature film adaptation of Fences directed by Denzel Washington, where she starred alongside him, reprising her stage role. For her performance in Fences, Viola won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2016.

Viola is the first Black woman to have secured the Triple Crown of Acting in 2016, with her Tony, Emmy and Oscar wins. A Grammy win would make her join the list of EGOTs, which includes Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Viola is nominated in the category alongside Mel Brooks, Jamie Foxx, Lin- Manuel Miranda and Questlove. Viola was last seen in the period action drama The Woman King, a performance for which the actor has received strong awards attention.

The Grammys will be held on February 5, 2023.

