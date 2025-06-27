Watch: Behati Prinsloo replaces Adam Levine as Maroon 5 ‘lead singer’ in All Night music video

Maroon 5 has dropped their latest music video for the song All Night on YouTube. The nearly 3-minute clip features a fun twist. Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, takes the lead this time. Instead of the 46-year-old fronting the band, the Victoria's Secret star steps into the spotlight and lip-syncs the vocals. The rest of the band, including Adam on saxophone, plays in the background. The whole video, directed by Aerin Moreno, has a cool '80s vibe. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5 fans react to Behati Prinsloo in All Night

Needless to say, fans were quick to share their reaction on X (formerly Twitter). A person wrote, “No way, 2 LEAD SINGERS?!” “I really love thisssss,” several others said. One more wrote, “Love this. Let's go #Maroon5 #AllNight #NewMusicFriday.”

Maroon 5's new album Love Is Like

All Night is part of Maroon 5’s upcoming album Love Is Like, which is set to release on August 15. Talking about the album, Adam shared, “I feel like we’ve gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically. This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career,” as quoted by Just Jared.

Maroon 5 announces US arena tour

A few days ago, Maroon 5 announced their 23-date US arena tour. According to a report by Variety, here are the dates and venues for their shows:

July 11: Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Club

October 6: Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

October 8: Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

October 10: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 17: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

October 18: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 21: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

October 23: Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 25: Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

October 28: Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 29: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

November 2: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

November 4: Austin, TX – Moody Center

November 5: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

November 7: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

November 9: North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

November 11: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 13: Chicago, IL – United Center

November 14: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

November 16: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

November 19: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

November 22: Boston, MA – TD Garden

November 24: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

November 25: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

FAQs:

1. What is Maroon 5’s new song All Night about, and who stars in the music video?

Maroon 5’s new song All Night features Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, taking the lead in the 80s-inspired music video.

2. When is Maroon 5’s new album Love Is Like releasing?

Maroon 5’s upcoming album Love Is Like is set to release on August 15.

3. When and where is Maroon 5 going on tour in 2025?

Maroon 5 will embark on a 23-date US arena tour from July to November 2025, with stops in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago and Houston.