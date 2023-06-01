Though their music largely features international artistes, Almost Famous (AF), the Los Angeles-based electronic DJ duo of Indian origin, have their hearts in India. And musicians Simarjeet Saini and Rishab Sadarangani are proud of it. “We love going back to India and performing there. We love how Indian music has a lot of flavour. The music of South India is so different from that of the North. There is such a variety of instruments and culture in our country. Listening to so many different songs, instruments, tunes in different languages and melodies, it really motivates us to create international music with Indian instruments,” says Sadarangani. We would love to explore Bollywood music: Almost Famous

AF recently collaborated with American rapper and singer Tyla Yaweh for a hip-hop track, Unsick. In fact, the trio also visited India recently and had a great time exploring Indian food, culture and Bollywood. In an interview with us, Yaweh spoke about his love for Bollywood. Ask if Hindi film music excites them too, and Saini adds, “Of course! We have heard a lot of Bollywood music. In fact, we have watched several films starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Bollywood and Punjabi music feel like home. We also try to use Indian instruments in all the western songs we make.”

So, do they plan to work on a Bollywood soundtrack or work with an Indian artiste? “Yes, definitely. We would love to do something if a right project comes up. As of now, we are doing a ton of shoots in Hollywood,” says Saini. Sadarangani adds, “We look forward to collaborating with Indian musicians. We loved Sidhu Moosewala (late Punjabi musician) and always wanted to do a record with him.”