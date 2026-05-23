Who are Rob Base’s wife and children? Family details emerge after rapper’s death at 59

Hip-hop pioneer Rob Base died at the age of 59 following a cancer battle, according to reports published Thursday. The "It Takes Two" hitmaker, whose real name was Robert Ginyard, passed away after receiving a cancer diagnosis, according to a joint social media post made by Rob Base's official Instagram account on Friday, May 22. Rob Base died at the age of 59 following a cancer battle. (X)

As fans revisited his career and legacy, many also searched for details about the rapper’s personal life, particularly his wife and children.

According to Hip Hop Scriptures, Rob Base had been married to April and was the father of two children: a daughter named Dejene and a son, Robert Jr.

According to his Instagram account, Base had separated from April and was married to Lynette Blackwell before he passed away.