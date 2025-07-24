Who is GloRilla? Grammy-nominated rapper arrested on felony drug charges

Gloria Hallelujah Woods, who goes by the stage name GloRilla, was arrested on two serious drug charges in Georgia, TMZ reported. GloRilla was taken into custody on Tuesday and released later after she posted a $22,000 bond. The musician was booked in Forsyth County for possessing a scheduled controlled substance as well as possession of marijuana amounting to over one ounce. Both of these comprise felony offenses under Georgia law, the outlet said. Rapper GloRilla was let go by the police after she paid a $22,000 bond.(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is GloRilla?

She is a Memphis-born rapper who has become one of the industry’s most promising voices, as per the Associated Press. Her songs have broken into the Billboard Top 50 on a few occasions. GloRilla released her first mixtape in 2019. The 25-year-old is related to Cardi B and Lil Uzi Vert- they are her cousins. The Grammy-nominated artist first became a household name in 2022 with her track F.N.F (Let's Go), Sporting News reported. The song landed GloRilla her first Grammy nomination as well. Since then, she has released hits like Anyways, Life's Great, TGIF and Whatchu Kno About Me.

Why was GloRilla arrested?

According to Variety, the cops were called on Saturday after a burglary occurred at the TGIF singer’s home near Atlanta, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that authorities were called to a residence owned by the rapper at 1:30 am local time on Saturday morning.

Investigators said three suspects entered GloRilla’s home when the musician was not present. They were robbing the residence when they were fired upon by an unidentified individual inside the building. The robbers escaped. Investigators do not believe they sustained any injuries.

While investigating the robbery attempt, officers smelled drugs. The publication further reported, they found a “significant amount of marijuana” inside a bedroom closet. Woods had performed at the WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis the very same day.

The rapper surrendered to the cops on Tuesday and was released the very same day post her bond payment. GloRilla or her representatives have not commented on the reports surrounding her arrest. GloRilla’s previous brush with law enforcement was in 2024, when she was arrested on DUI charges in Gwinnett County.

FAQs:

1. Is GloRilla related to Cardi B?

Yes, they are cousins.

2. Does GloRilla have a baby?

No, she does not have any children.

3. What is the rapper Gorilla's net worth?

She has a net worth of $2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

4. How did GloRilla lose her singing voice?

GloRilla’s voice changed after she started smoking in high school.