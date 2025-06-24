Mick Ralphs dies at 81: Cause of death, wife Susie Chavasse, children, and other details

Mick Ralphs, legendary guitarist and founding member of two classic British bands, Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, has died at the age of 81. While the exact cause of death is not known, he had been unwell for several years. Ralphs had a stroke days after his final performance with Bad Company in 2016 and was bedridden until his passing. He is survived by his wife, Susie Chavasse, his two children, and three stepchildren. Paul Rodgers, left, and Mick Ralphs, members of the band Bad Company, pose in New York April 5, 1999. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)

Mick Ralphs formed the band Bad Company along with singer Paul Rodgers, drummer Simon Kirke, and bassist Boz Burrell in 1973.

Remembering Ralphs, Rodgers wrote on his website, "Our Mick has passed. My heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humor. Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won't be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven."

Ralphs' other bandmate Simon Kirke added, "He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply."