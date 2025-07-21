Woodz salutes fans after discharge from military service, shares message

Singer Woodz, whose real name is Cho Seung-youn, has completed his military service. As per Soompi, Woodz was discharged from service on Monday following a ceremony. He had enlisted in the military in January last year. Woodz enlisted in the military in January last year.

Woodz completes military service

The military discharge ceremony took place at the Korea Military Academy in Seoul. Woodz enlisted at Chungnam's Nonsan Army Training Centre on January 22, 2024. He underwent five weeks of basic military training and, according to the report, served as a member of the military band.

Woodz salutes fans, shares a message

After his discharge, Woodz saluted his fans gathered at the venue. In his message, he said, “Thank you so much for waiting for me.” When fans asked Woodz for a lunch menu recommendation, he replied, “Samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly).”

Before joining the military, he had shared a letter for his fans. A part of it read, "For a moment, I will be a little farther away than I am now, and I will do my utmost in my military duty as not WOODZ, but a young man named Cho Seung Youn, before returning. Nearly 10 years have already passed since I debuted and began working [as a singer]."

About Woodz

Woodz rose to fame as a rapper and vocalist in the South Korean-Chinese boy band Uniq, formed by Yuehua Entertainment in 2014. He then co-founded the M.O.L.A in 2015 and Drinkcolor in 2016. He co-founded his personal production team, Team HOW, in 2018. Woodz debuted as a solo artist under the stage name Luizy in 2016. He changed his stage name to Woodz in 2018. His releases as Woodz include Pool, Different and Meaningless.

In 2019, Woodz participated in the South Korean survival show Produce X 101. Later, he became a member of the show's project boy band, X1, which debuted under Swing Entertainment in August 2019. After the group's disbandment on January 6, 2020, he resumed his solo career by releasing his first EP Equal with the lead single Love Me Harder on June 29, 2020.