Yo Yo Honey Singh faces backlash for ‘sleazy’ remarks at Delhi concert, internet calls him ‘Horny Singh’

In the video, Honey Singh is seen saying, “B*******d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein **** mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein sex karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe! (Oh my god, it’s cold in Delhi. It's fun to have sex in the car in this weather. So, have sex in the car but use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!)"

The video is from Nanku and Karun's concert in Delhi, which was held earlier this week. The video emerged on social media, including Reddit , following which, it went viral.

Rapper-singer Honey Singh has landed himself in fresh controversy. The singer is facing intense backlash on social media after a video from his recent Delhi concert surfaced online. In the now-viral clip, Honey is seen making a sleazy remark, seemingly asking people to have sex in cars, a moment that has left many social media users unimpressed and angry.

Social media users were quick to slam Honey Singh for the vulgar remark, with many calling it “cheap,” “problematic,” and “deeply disappointing.”

“Is he trying to prove that for some people all breaks, therapies and self work do absolutely nothing because eventually you can’t learn sense and tameez (decency),” one wrote, with another mentioning, “And this guy was invited by the bcci to perform at the opening ceremony of wpl.”

One questioned “Cheering for WHAT exactly?”, while others called him “Horny Singh” and “Yo Yo Horny Singh”.

“His rise to fame began with a vulgar song that reduced Indian women to mere sexual objects. That track brought him money and attention because it catered perfectly to what a indian perverted audience enjoys. That, essentially, is his core identity,” one mentioned. Another wrote, “I guess it’s time for him to disappear again.”

“And finally Honey Paaji confirms: Volume 1? Not written by me. Not sung by me. Basically… not me,” one joked, with another writing “sex education dera hai thoda casual way (he is giving sex education in a casual way)” with sarcasm.

“What nonsense,” one wrote. “Chapri for a reason,” one mentioned.