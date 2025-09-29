‘Zen wale ladke’ Badshah purchases 2nd Rolls-Royce, Cullinan costing a whopping 12 crore. Watch

Rapper Badshah added a swanky new car to his garage. The singer-songwriter has purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, showcasing it on social media. He even made a remark on how far he has come while showing off his latest acquisition. Take a look. Rapper Badshah with his swanky new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a glimpse of which he posted on social media.

Badshah shows off his Rolls-Royce

In an Instagram Reel he captioned, “Zen wale ladke (Boys with Zen),” Badshah can be seen peeling off the film from his name embossed on the car as part of the customisation. Very few Indian celebs own Rolls-Royces, including Mukesh Ambani, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Bhushan Kumar and Ajay Devgn. The Zen remark refers to Badshah’s first automobile purchase, which came after he found success in the music industry.

For the unversed, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan II has an on-road starting price of ₹12.45 crore in Mumbai. It comes with a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that delivers a formidable 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. It is a flagship SUV named after the largest diamond ever discovered. Badshah’s swanky ride features an illuminated grille and vertical headlights. The cabin features a redesigned dashboard with a full-width glass panel and a new ‘spirit of ecstasy clock cabinet’.

The dashboard of Badshah's Rolls-Royce Cullinan II.

Badshah’s second Rolls-Royce

This is Badshah’s second Rolls-Royce. He had previously owned the Wraith. He also owns numerous other luxury vehicles, including the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayman, Audi Q8, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, BMW 640d, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and GLS 350d. Numerous fans left congratulatory messages under his post.

Badshah recently performed in North America. According to his team, his ticket revenues exceeded $6 million, and production costs for the shows surpassed $2 million. After the tour, the 39-year-old rapper revealed on Instagram that he had undergone treatment for a corneal abrasion in his left eye, posting images of himself wearing an eye patch.