Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saik, sister Palme and uncle file complaint with Assam CID: 'We want a thorough probe'

The family of late singer Zubeen Garg has filed a complaint with Assam CID over his death by alleged drowning in Singapore. As per news agency PTI, Zubeen's family is seeking a thorough probe into the incident. Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia, his sister, Palme Borthakur and his uncle, Manoj Kumar Borthakur, are the signatories in the complaint. Zubeen Garg's final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23.

Zubeen Garg's family files a complaint with Assam CID

Manoj told PTI that they had sent it to the CID through email on Saturday. "We want a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death," he said. A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint from Garg's family and are examining it."

What did the SIT team say

He added that the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of CID is already probing the incidents surrounding the death of the singer-composer on September 19 in Singapore, and the complaint filed by the family will be taken up with it.

A SIT team visited Zubeen’s residence at the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Sunday, he added. "We needed to ask certain things, and our officers met the family. Their statements are being recorded," he added.

Garima had earlier pleaded for Siddharth

This comes just over a week after Garima had appealed that all FIRs be dropped against Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sharma. After Zubeen's death, in a video message, she had said, "I request everyone to set aside any negative thoughts about Siddharth...Zubeen has many unfinished tasks, and I cannot complete them alone. I also request that all FIRs filed against Siddharth be withdrawn.”

Raids at Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta's home

On September 25, the SIT and CID teams conducted raids at the houses of Siddharth, Zubeen Garg's colleague-musician Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, and the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, Shyamkanu Mahanta. They seized several items, including a pendrive, a hard disk, a computer CPU, documents, and other items.

Look-out notices against Shyamkanu, Siddharth

Recently, look-out notices were issued against Shyamkanu and Siddharth in connection with Zubeen's death. Both of them have been directed to appear before the CID office in Guwahati by October 6. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that if they fail to comply, the state police will take necessary steps to bring them back.

About Zubeen's death

Zubeen died in Singapore on 19 September at 52 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati. He was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23.